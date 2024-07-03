A $125 e-ink reader the size of a cellphone

Last week I wrote about the Boox Palma1, a smartphone-sized e-reader. Such things are all the rage: John Moltz reviews the Moaan InkPalm Plus, which he describes as "weird, cheap, small, and my kind of e-reader." It's only $124.

So, what did I get for not that much of my money? The InkPalm Plus has 64 GB of storage, 2 GB of RAM, a 5.84-inch screen with a 1440 x 720 resolution and runs Android 11. All of the hardware specs are less than the Boox Palma but, again, see the price. And I'm reading books here, not playing Call of Duty. (Although, now that I say that I kinda want to try to play Doom on it.) The device comes set to Chinese, but you can choose English during the setup process. Mostly.

It's fine! But do read the rest of Moltz's review. You're not getting a 'lil Kindle by any means.

1. Boox Palma is a smartphone-sized e-ink e-reader