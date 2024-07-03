Alarmingly realistic Engine Sound Simulator on the web

I love Mark Easting's Engine Sound Simulator and have already formulated plans to inflict it on the unsuspecting. It generates audio tracks for both engine and drivetrain, each with their own RPMs, "theta" and "omega," with a drop-down that chooses a particular engine's sample bank.

Space: LETS GOOO Arrow up/down: change gear Numbers: change gear B: slow down

There's something uncanny yet rewarding about it. It's like playing the most fun part of a video game without there being any other part of the game. [via]