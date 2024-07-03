Bulldog watching TV gets emotional when baby in 'Ice Age' starts to cry (video)

A bulldog named Lavelle was watching the movie Ice Age while recovering from surgery when one particular scene yanked at his heart strings.

As soon as one of the characters — Roshan, a human baby — started to cry, the doggo was overcome with emotion. "Woof! Woof!" he barked as he stared at the screen.

The bulldog was able to pull it together once the cries stopped, but then, oh no, the animated baby started in again. And so did the compassionate pooch. Maybe he should stick to Looney Tunes. (See video below, posted by lavelle_maslow.)

Via ParadePets

Previously: Silly French bulldog talks to train passengers in "doglish" (video)