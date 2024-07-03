Curious collection of vintage photos with arrows drawn on them

Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a curious collection of vintage photos hand-annotated with arrows.

"Arrows stand in for a variety of semantics, such as directions, movements, changes, temporal orders, interactions and binary relations," he writes. "Alone they mean little but in context the arrow symbol refers to other surrounding elements."

See more here: "Arrows – Love And Punishment in Vintage Snapshots"

Previously:

• Weird vintage photos of people showing off… their teeth

• Weird and fantastic vintage photos of people dreaming

• Vintage snapshots of people sleeping

• Odd vintage snapshots of women in mirrors