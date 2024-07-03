GOP Heritage Foundation: Democrats must step in line with MAGA — or expect blood (video)

The president of the GOP's Heritage Foundation announced yesterday that Donald Trump's threat of a "bloodbath" is real. In fact, he warned, step in line with MAGA — or there will be blood.

After telling viewers on the far-right Real America's Voice network that "we're in the process of taking this country back," Kevin Roberts — whose think tank created Project 2025 — went on to warn the "radical left" that "our side is winning." And then came the threat:

"We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless — if the left allows it to be." (See video below, posted by Biden-Harris HQ.)

This is the same MAGA nut job who, when asked last month if he would accept the presidential results in November, said, "Yes, if there isn't massive fraud like there was in 2020." In other words, as he sees it, unless Trump wins, civil war will break out in full force.

Trump's Project 2025 leader: "We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be" pic.twitter.com/8rk8a7fDT8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 3, 2024

