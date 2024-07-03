One person has a double-digit lead over Trump, but she's not running

A post-debate Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Michelle Obama with an incredible 11-point lead over Donald Trump. If the election were held today, she'd get 50% of the vote, while Trump would trail with 39%. The only problem is she's not running.

From Ipsos:

When asked who they would vote for in the November presidential election, 40% of registered voters say Biden and 40% say Trump. This tie between candidates is consistent from late May 2024 when 41% said Biden and 39% said Trump.

When asked about hypothetical Democratic candidate matches against Trump, 50% of registered voters say they would vote for Michelle Obama, and just 39% say they would vote for Trump.

All other hypothetical Democratic candidates either perform similarly to or worse than Biden against Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris hypothetically wins 42% of registered voters to Trump's 43%. California Governor Gavin Newsom hypothetically wins 39% of registered voters to Trump's 42%. All other hypothetical Democratic candidates earn between 34% to 39% of potential votes among registered voters.

Obama is also the only person on the survey who has a net positive rating. She says she is "terrified" at the prospect of a second Trump presidency, but apparently not enough to run against him.

When Oprah interviewed her last year, Obama made it clear: "I've never expressed any interest in politics. Ever. I mean, I agreed to support my husband. He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, 'I think I want to run.' Ever. So, I'm just wondering: Does what I want have anything to do with anything? Does who I choose to be have anything to do with it?"

What if we say, "Pretty please with sugar on top? Please, please, please?"