Paramount axes Comedy Central website, with decades of video clips, in latest cut

Paramount has been ridding itself of subsidiaries' websites, including MTV News, Country Music Channel and now Comedy Central. At MTV decades of quality music journalism went dark, and at Comedy Central a trove of classic episodes are gone.

Instead, visitors to the Comedy Central site are greeted with this message: "While episodes of most Comedy Central series are no longer available on this website, you can watch Comedy Central through your TV provider. You can also sign up for Paramount+ to watch many seasons of Comedy Central shows." Unfortunately for those in search of older episodes of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, neither can be found on Paramount+.

On the verge of having no legal way to watch it. The headache of old contracts is for real, and not to be underestimated. There's a world of reasons beyond corporate deletionism for "content" to end up going away: time-limited licensed photo and newswire content; the cost of dealing with automated speculative legal threats; insurance mandates; critically obsolete and insecure content management systems; and the inability to monetize anything more than three days old in the current era of search and social media.