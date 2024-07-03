Slice and dice like a pro with this Konig Kitchen knife set, now 60% off!

TL;DR: Slice right! This 5-piece Damascus stainless steel knife set is on sale for only $74.97 (reg. $249) during Deal Days, so head to checkout now to enjoy over 60% in savings.

Summer is upon us, which means we'll be slicing up vegetables, meats, and tons of other delicious treats for outdoor barbecues and parties galore! Unfortunately, you can't really slice fruits, veggies, and other meats up to par if your knives are dull.

It's time to invest in an ultra-sharp knife set, like the Konig Kitchen Damascus knife set, which comes with five blades and a gift box. It's now on sale for only $74.97 (reg. $249) during Deal Days, our version of Prime Day. Add this sleek knife set to your cart and check out now!

Each knife in the set features a high-end rosewood handle, giving them a gorgeous look and upgrade from those knives you've had since college (no judgment here!). They're also ergonomic, just in case you spend a few hours meal-prepping for your girls' night dinner party or a barbecue with the whole fam.

Designed for durability, these blades are crafted from 5Cr15MoV quality Damascus stainless steel, so they'll last beyond summertime meal prep. They're also designed to keep their sharpness thanks to their hand-finished construction. Ready to upgrade your cooking tools? Make this 5-piece knife set yours ASAP!

Check out some of the knives included in this set and what you can do with them:

The 5" Santoku Knife is shorter and easier to handle, allowing for precise slicing. It's great for small dishes and smaller vegetables like shallots and jalapeños.

The 8" Chef Knife is a broad-bladed beauty that brings power that's ideal for chopping larger cuts of meat, onions, and more.

The 7" Nakiri knife is made specifically for slicing vegetables. Its straight blade is designed to make slicing and cutting simple.

Whether you've got a beach picnic or family dinner, make preparing any ingredient as easy as pie.

You only have until July 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific to secure this Deal Days price drop. Slice and dice like a pro when you grab the Konig Kitchen Damascus 5-piece knife set and gift box for just $74.97!

