Text2Color matches a shade to your text description

This fun online color-picker matches your text description to the perfect shade on the color wheel.

For example, I typed in "warm and happy" and a bright shade of orange/yellow popped up.

When I typed in "invigorating blue", the same kind of energetic, bright blue that I had in mind popped up.

I spent far too much time playing around on this tool just for fun, but it's also very useful if you need colors for a specific project.

