This sausage dog slapping its tail to the beat of "Louisiana Saturday Night" is one of the best videos on the internet

I'll be heading to see family in Louisiana soon, and to get in the mood, I decided to listen to a bit of "Louisiana Saturday Night," a classic country song written by Bob McDill and recorded by country artist Mel McDaniel in the early 1980s. While the original is a nice slice of Louisiana cultural nostalgia, what I've been really getting into are the memes that the song inspired that have circulated on social media for almost a decade after a man named Aaron McAvoy from Bossier City, Louisiana, gifted the world with his rendition of the song set to the beat of his washing machine, which he has dubbed his "White Trash Washer."

The Shreveport Times quotes McAvoy explaining how he came to create the clever and funny short viral video:

"I was in my room and washing my clothes, my washer started making this sound I'd never heard it make before, chick-boom, chick-boom – the perfect drumbeat," he said. "I grabbed my phone and walked in there, and I just sang the first song that came to mind, 'Louisiana Saturday Night.'"

Various versions, including Aaron's follow-up using the paint mixing machine at his local Wal-Mart to provide the beat and this one set to the beat of a Bop It toy, have made their way across the internet, but my absolute favorite version of the meme is, of course, this one, which layers the glorious drumbeat of a dachshund slapping its tail against a metal trash can on top of the original washing machine rhythm. It's exactly what the internet was made for. It's pure perfection.

You can see more of McAvoy's White Trash Washer music, including his rendition of the Charlie Daniels Band's hit, "The Devil Went Down To Georgia," on his YouTube.