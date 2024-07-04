Juice up your phone super quick for $34.97 through July 21

TL;DR: Head directly to checkout now to get this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone for only $34.97 (reg. $119). This deal runs through July 21.

Running out of battery with your iPhone can be one of the most deflating experiences ever. For those who want a solution that will start fast-charging their iPhone as soon as the phone meets its magnetic attachment, this deal is not to be slept on.

Already sold? Pick up this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone for only $34.97 (reg. $119) now. This price is part of a limited-time sale that's an alternative to Prime Day, and it expires at 11:59 PM PT on July 21.

The Speedy Mag is a wireless charging pad with a strong magnetic pull that keeps the phone securely on it while charging. Designed to support charging for iPhones generation 12 and newer, it comes with all of the standard safeguards you would want to make sure you never overcharge or overheat your iPhone.

Head right to checkout and lock in this solution at a great rate right now.

While safe and supportive, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger is still capable of rapidly charging your iPhone and any compatible Qi-enabled devices.

In the Boing Boing Store, this wireless charger for the iPhone is rated an average of 5/5 stars. One recent five-star review describes it as a "compact, convenient, and portable quick-charging device for my iPhone 14 Pro Max along with being convenient and lightweight."

Purchase the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone right now for only $34.97 (reg. $119) until July 21.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.

See other items in the shop.