Boeing whistleblower claims scrap parts went into Dreamliners

A former Boeing inspector claims that the company allowed scrap parts to be used in new Dreamliners, potentially compromising their safety and durability.

A former quality-control manager at its factory in Everett, Washington has alleged that workers routinely retrieved parts deemed unsuitable for flight from an internal scrap yard and used them in aircraft assembly.

Merle Meyers, a 30-year veteran of the company, made the allegation in a TV interview on CNN, the latest blow to a company reeling from a series of safety lapses.

"It's a huge problem," Meyers told CNN. "A core requirement of a quality system is to keep bad parts and good parts apart."