Hiker attacked with cuddles from a wild Marmot

When this wild marmot approached a hiker, it was love at first sight.

The hiker greeted the marmot with open arms, who then decided to climb atop the hiker's face and give him lots of licks and cuddles.

It's as if these two were long lost best friends, reunited at last. I'm surprised by both the bravery of both the hiker and marmot in this situation. Their interaction was so sweet and silly. I wish I could cuddle with a wild marmot as friendly as this one!

