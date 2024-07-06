Animation shows how rip currents can pull you out to sea

Thinking of taking a splash in the ocean this summer?

This animation shows the science behind rip currents, and how they can pull you out to sea if you aren't careful.

It's easy to ignore warnings of rip currents when the ocean seems relatively calm, because they aren't always visible to us. Rip currents can be hundreds of feet long, extending into deep water. If you get caught in a rip current, it's important to swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the current's pull.

See also: Watch inept boaters catch air and lose passengers at this Boca Raton inlet