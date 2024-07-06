Hear a Medievalist professor answer an array of interesting Medieval questions. This video made me realize just how little I know about what things were like back then.

Professor of English and Medieval Literature Dr. Dorsey Armstrong gets into the nitty gritty, and covers everything from Vikings to the Black Death to unsettling facts about hygiene and disease.

One of my favorite things in the video was learning that people used to name their swords during Medieval times. Some historical sword names include Joyeuse, Excalibur (Sword of King Arthur), and Durandal. I'm now inspired to start naming more inanimate objects in my own life.

From youtube:

"Professor of English and Medieval Literature Dr. Dorsey Armstrong answers your questions about the Middle Ages from Twitter. Why is it called the "Middle" Ages? What activities did people do for fun? Why were animals tried in court for crimes? Answers to these questions and many more await—it's Medieval Support."

See also: Couple seriously injured after falling from medieval wall featured in Game of Thrones – Boing Boing