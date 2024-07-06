This $40 AI app is like a team of ChatGPTs

What is 1minAI?

1minAI is a versatile AI app you can use to generate text, images, or even work with audio files. Whether you're a podcaster, copywriter, or just want a quick answer to a question, this AI has your back.

Which AI models power 1minAI?

When you're checking out any AI tool, finding out which AI model tells you a lot about how the tool itself will work. 1min is powered by multiple AI models, including GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, and GPT-3.5 from OpenAI, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, and more. You can switch seamlessly between AI models, kind of like having your own creative team where everyone has a different strength.

Can you generate images using 1minAI?

You can! 1minAI is your one-stop shop for AI tasks. You can generate images, replace backgrounds, remove text, or even ask for edits. Content creators, you don't have to add 'Photoshop expert' on top of all your other skills anymore.

Does 1minAI work with audio?

Oh you know it does. Turn text to speech or edit, enhance, and manipulate audio files at will.

What's in the 1minAI Pro Plan?

The 1minAI Pro Plan includes all the product features and AI capabilities from each of the flagship AI models, including an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, and unlimited brand voice options. You also get 1,000,000 credits per month, with the flexibility to roll over unused credits and use them as needed, making it a highly cost-effective solution for extensive AI usage.

Is 1minAI worth it compared to ChatGPT?

Yes, because it's like having a whole team of ChatGPTs on your side. Instead of subscribing to multiple AI tools, now you have them all in one place. Start creating content, saving time at work, or just seeing which AI model can write the silliest songs. And you can get a lifetime subscription to 1minAI while it's only $39.99 (reg. $234).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.