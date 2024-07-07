A 17-year-old built this awesome rollercoaster in his yard

A 17 year old built this awesome roller coaster in his yard last year.

Sammy Trechak is a fan of thrill rides, so he decided to make his own. Now he can ride "The Shadow Stalker" in his backyard everyday.

The coaster has a 10 foot drop, goes up to 20 miles per hour, and looks incredibly well-built. This kid is going places!

From YouTUbe:

"A 17-year-old thrill seeker just built his own roller coaster right in his New Jersey backyard.It took Sammy Trechak a year to finish the coaster. The coaster, named "Shadow Stalker," is complete with a 10-foot drop and there's never a waiting line to ride it. The ride can even reach almost 20 miles per hour. Inside Edition's Alison Hall has more."



