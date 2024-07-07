Deeply satisfying video of guy scraping gunk off a lobster boat

Here's a deeply satisfying (and slightly gross) video of a guy scraping gunk off a lobster boat.

I'm scared to research what the "gunk" on the lobster boat even is. The gelatinous blobs hanging from the boat look like a bunch of icicles made out of snot.

I wish the video was longer so I could be sure that every single snot icicle was removed from the boat. Can I pay someone to do this to my brain, please?

See also: Cargo ship goes haywire in South Carolina — doubles its speed as busy bridge is forced to shut down