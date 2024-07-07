Don't wait for Prime Day — score 15 months to Microsoft 365 now for only $54.97

TL;DR: Get a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 — aka the newest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more — for only $54.97 through July 21 11:59PM PT.

Whether you're a student or professional, chances are, you need Microsoft's suite of productivity apps to get your work done. But even though most of us need tools like Word or PowerPoint to do our jobs, it can be a costly investment. Luckily, you can snag a subscription now for an unreal price — without waiting for Prime Day.

Our Deal Days sale this summer offers price drops on top-rated products, including a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, compatible with both PCs and Macs. While this is usually a $69 purchase, you can buy it now for only $54.97 through July 21.

While Microsoft 365 Personal is designed for one person, that one person gets a lot. It includes the most recent versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, and they will update on their own so you always have the newest features. You can access all of these tools on up to five devices, too — sign in on your laptop, tablet, phone, wherever you need to work.

Microsoft 365 also comes with a whopping 1TB of storage space, so you can keep every single file, photo, and video safe. Speaking of safety, the Microsoft Defender app keeps your digital information private and secure. That includes identity monitoring alerts, a must-have when so much of our lives exist on the internet.

All of these features have earned Microsoft 365 plenty of love. PCMag, for example, raved, "Microsoft 365 is the best set of productivity apps for serious office work, seamlessly blending the power, speed, and security of desktop-based apps with the convenience of mobile and online platforms." Users, meanwhile, gave it a 4.7 star rating on GetApp and Capterra.

Microsoft 365 earned those top ratings because it keeps work simple and efficient. See for yourself and snag a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal today for only $54.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change

See other items in the shop.