I am not eligible to be a wombat walker, and I am heartbroken

The Australian island of Tasmania is a bit chilly in the winter, with highs between 3 and 11 degrees Celsius, or 37 and 51 degrees Fahrenheit. Tourism Tasmania has created some odd jobs to encourage off-season travel. Among them is Wombat Walker, which has the best job posting I have ever seen. Responsibilities include:

Coax them out of bed to get them moving; our wombats would sometimes rather have a sleep-in.

Encourage them with praise and pep talks, motivating them to complete their morning walks.

Guide and keep them on track; our wombats can be adventurous and sometimes wander off.

Ensure decorum and good behaviour. No chasing birds or distracting the other animals.

Keep them fuelled on the journey with their favourite snacks so they don't get puffed out.

At this wildlife sanctuary, you get to have a closer interaction with a wombat than you would in the wild. After you leave East Coast Natureworld, ensure you keep a safe distance from your new mates.

Tourism Tasmania