Marjorie Taylor Greene declares her independence from US history

US Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene incorrectly credited 6 out of 8 people she claimed signed the Declaration of Independence.

With her usual attention to detail and reliance on uncredited sources, Georgia's mad dog Congressperson is being criticized for not knowing US history. Greene wanted to make a point about the average age of signators to the Declaration of Independence, so she made some stuff up or just cut and paste an unreliable source that agreed with her. Agreeing with today's Republican is far more important than being right.

Greene, who earlier in the day was hit with a flurry of criticism for falsely claiming that Donald Trump won her state of Georgia in 2020, recently posted about the ages of those who signed the Declaration of Independence. "The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger: Thomas Jefferson: 33 John Hancock: 39 James Madison: 25 Alexander Hamilton: 21 James Monroe: 18 Aaron Burr: 20 Paul Revere: 41 George Washington: 44," the lawmaker wrote. ALSO READ: How The Onion's founding editor finds humor in the dismal age of Trump Greene was hit with a fact check from the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence," it states. RawStory

