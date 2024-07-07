Outdoor house decoration sparks concern

This man was paid a visit by the police when his holiday decoration stressed out his neighbors.

The decoration consists of a robotic, life-sized mannequin that looks as if it's holding onto the side of the roof and flailing around. To make it even more realistic, there's a tipped-over ladder next to the robot.

Perhaps people thought this was a robbery attempt gone wrong or someone who lost their balance while putting up Christmas decorations. Either way, it looks pretty freaky and realistic from afar at night!

