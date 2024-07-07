Socialists score shock win in French elections, with far right in third behind Macron's centrists

As was vaguely the case three days ago in the U.K., tactical voting on the left and center can do wonders to put the right in its place.

There's been a major surprise in France's parliamentary elections, with projections indicating the far-right National Rally (RN) has been beaten into third place because of a tactical pact between the left and the centre.In the first round a week ago, the RN won the most votes but a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front (NFP), now appears on course to take the most seats after the second round. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble alliance is projected to come second. No bloc will have a majority to govern on its own.It's not clear who'll be the next prime minister but the incumbent from Macron's party, Gabriel Attal, has said he'll resign.

With apologies to Orson Welles, who I doubt would complain:

Previously:

• UK exit poll suggests Labour landslide

• French president Macron calls election after far-right thrashes his party in EU vote

• Labour's Keir Starmer is the UK's new Prime Minister