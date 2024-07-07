Stock up for summer with a one-year membership to BJ's now just $20!

TL;DR: From cute summer must-have items to outdoor patio furniture and everything in between, a one-year membership to BJ's Wholesale Club helps you get everything you need for summer and beyond. Score this membership for only $20, down from $55.

From family barbeques to outdoor activities with friends, there's a lot to budget for this summer. And while scrounging for online deals and coupons is one option (a very unappealing one at that), it's not the only way you can save while getting everything you need. But with a membership to BJ's Wholesale Club, you can get all your summertime essentials and beyond for prices that will leave your wallet happy.

Whether it's mouth-watering eats to pop onto the grill or cleaning supplies to make your deck sparkle, BJ's is a one-stop shop for everything you need during the summer and any time of year. That's why you definitely don't want to sleep on their discounted membership price — for just $20, you can score an entire year of BJ's stellar prices, and you don't even need a coupon code.

Even beyond the summertime, BJ's boasts great prices on tons of stuff you need at home, helping members save up to 25% on groceries. BJ's also accepts manufacturer's coupons, something many other wholesale establishments don't. Members can also expect exclusive discounts and perks at BJ's Optical, BJ's Tire Center, and BJ's Travel, helping them to save even more.

Available to new members only, a one-year membership to BJ's Wholesale Club is a great way to save on everyday essentials at any of the 244 locations throughout the eastern U.S. And if you don't feel like getting out of your sweats to walk down the store aisles, don't! BJ's offers members access to all their great prices through their app, which includes same-day delivery options and free curbside pickup where it applies.

Save on top brands this summer and get everything you need in one easy-to-shop spot with a one-year membership to BJ's Wholesale Club!

A one-year BJ's Wholesale Club membership costs just $20, over 60% off its regular rate!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.