Tesla is "upgrading" early Cybertrucks

In what suspiciously sounds like a recall, Tesla says it is upgrading some early Cybertruck motors to learn things.

Electrek reports that Tesla is upgrading early models of the Cybertruck with new motors. While they aren't certain this will become a widespread recall, they aren't ruling it out either. Tesla hasn't specified which models or which motors, but some "select owners" will get a new motor when they bring the trucks in for a service visit, which I thought was supposed to be very infrequent for EVs.

It could be as simple as Tesla finding some optimization through reviews of early Cybertrucks, and now the automaker is binging back some of its early motors to see if it can find further optimizations. However, it could also be Tesla finding a problem with the existing drivetrain, and this is a soft start of the retrofiting program. I'm not leaning more one way than another. We should learn more in the next few weeks as owners get the new drive units at their next service visit. With that said, while Tesla does plenty of internal testing, the automaker is known to often launch vehicles incomplete and upgrade them after launch. For example, the Cybertruck doesn't even have all the ADAS features that it sold with. Electrek

I was impressed with this review on the TFL truck, where the Cybertruck performed about the same as other EV trucks in a towing test, and the reviewers liked the ride. The truck has a myriad of fit, finish, and other problems, but at the basic job of towing a heavy thing in competition with other EVs, it was not outside the range of today's expected performance! The thing is, EVs just aren't really a good call for towing any real distance unless time is not a factor — but Cybertruck is no worse at it.

