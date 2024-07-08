Adorable cow thinks he's a dog as he paddles around a swimming pool (video)

Not all cows know they are cows — such as Bruce, a cuddly black-and-white bull who thinks he's a dog. Or at least acts like one.

Watch Bruce enjoy a day in the pool, dog-paddling around while his human does cannonballs and flips off the diving board. The two then enjoy a wedge of watermelon together, before Bruce gives the man a huge wet kiss on the face. Yep, it's a cow alright, but who's going to tell him?

(See video below, posted by elias_films.)

From ParadePets

