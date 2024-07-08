Boeing to plead guilty to criminal fraud over 737 crashes and pay itty bitty fine

Boeing is to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy fraud over deadly 737 Max crashes. The company will pay a $243.6m fine and allow itself to be monitored. The deal spares the company, which had $74bn in revenues over the last year, the inconvenience of a trial. No executives or any other persons from the company will face further sanctions for the criminal conduct around hundreds of passenger deaths caused by and concealed by it.

If the deal is accepted, it could complicate Boeing's ability to sell products to the U.S. government as a felon, though the company could seek waivers.About 32% of Boeing's nearly $78 billion in revenue last year came from its defense, space and security unit.

A fine is a price, and this fine is roughly equivalent to the price of the two crashed jets. A sweetheart deal, a minimum viable accountability. I can't help but notice that the only source other than Boeing and Justice Department press releases is relegated to the final paragraph of the story, but in fairness not all of them are quite so lopsided.