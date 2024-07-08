Craft your own hit songs with this $49.99 AI-powered app

TL;DR: Build your own songs with a lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI, available now for only $49.99.

Ever had an idea for a hit song, but no way to make it happen? Well, with this AI-powered app, you can actually craft the music you want to hear, simply by typing in a prompt and customizing the result. It's easy, quick, and an incredible way to be creative.

Best of all, a lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI is on sale now. While it usually costs $319, you can snag it for only $49.99. No coupons needed!

Here's how it works: You'll put in your concept to Supermusic as text. This may be your own lyrics or a general song idea. The app will then build off your creativity, crafting a complete AI song with gorgeous vocals in just seconds. You're also able to customize it, adding in more of your own lyrics, tweaking the mood, and experimenting with the genre.

Just check out some of the samples of the songs Supermusic users have constructed here. You'll see any song you can dream of is possible now with this app, whether it's a mellow reggeaton beat, an uplifting pop anthem, a rock song with '80s vibes, or more. It's no wonder Supermusic has a whopping 4.8 star rating on the App Store when the end goal is so satisfying.

Plus, you can then share the music with the world and show off what you've created. Supemusic makes it easy to post your songs on social media or share with friends and family. You can even build whole playlists of your AI songs, so you can enjoy your musical vision whenever you want!

Get creative and make the music you've always wanted to listen to. Buy a lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI now for only $49.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.