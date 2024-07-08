Florida Man arrested for shooting down Walmart delivery drones

Dennis Winn of Lake County, Florida was arrested last week for shooting down a Walmart delivery drone with a 9mm pistol. In addition to being mildly hilarious, Winn's actions also violated federal aviation regulations that forbid civilians from targeting aircraft in flight, regardless of the type or size.

From Business Insider:

According to the arrest affidavit, Winn told officers he had prior experience with drones flying over his house and believed the aircraft to be surveilling him.

He then went inside, got his gun from a safe, came out, and fired one shot at the drone, which was roughly 75 feet in the air, the affidavit said.

"I then told him that he had struck a Walmart drone," the Sheriff's deputy said in the affidavit. "The defendant looked in disbelief and questioned, 'Really?'"