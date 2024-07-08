Gov. Abbott pulls a "Cancun Cruz," boasting about Asia trip while Hurricane Beryl pummels Texas

As Hurricane Beryl hit Texas this morning, leaving 1.5 million people without power, Gov. Greg Abbott was nowhere to be seen — at least not in Texas. In fact, as he boasted on X, he is in South Korea, and has no qualms about it.

"Spent a very productive afternoon in Seoul," the Texas governor posted this morning as "1,517,940 homes and businesses across the state remained in the dark," according to USA Today.

"Met with @kita_net and business leaders from across South Korea to discuss economic opportunities in Texas to grow and succeed. I also met with executives from SK Signet to thank them for their investments in Texas."

Naturally, commenters were none too impressed. "Sir, with all due respect hurricane Beryl is hitting Texas," said one disenchanted Texan. "Maybe now isn't the best time to brag about how awesome your trip is," another posted, via Houston Chronicle. Many others chimed in, mostly with sentiments of, "Uh, hey, man… you think your timing is appropriate?"

Meanwhile, Sen. Cancun Cruz, also known for skipping town when Texans needed him most, became a laughing stock last night after his post about Hurricane Beryl.

"Mack is an American hero," he wrote about Houston's Gallery Mattress store owner Jim McIngvale, who offered assistance to anyone in need before the incoming storm. "Stay safe & avoid high water as the hurricane makes landfall."

Commenters — remembering how beachcomber Ted fled the state in 2021 while a winter storm killed 241 people across 77 Texas counties — quickly pulled out their roasting skewers. "Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people. Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday?" posted one, and "Do as I say, not as I do… I'm goin' to Cabo!" wrote another.

"There's such a PROFOUND LACK of self-awareness in this from Ted Cruz, retweeting someone saying 'We're here for you' before a natural disaster, which only serves to remind people that Mr. Cruz infamously was NOT 'here' for Texas during an earlier natural disaster, but in Cancun," said a third.

See these posts below, along with more where this came from at HuffPost.

Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people. Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday? — Jane Skelton (@JaneSkelton) July 8, 2024