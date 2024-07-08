Hello, world! Adorable baby opossum embarks on a new journey

I still haven't fulfilled my lifelong dream of petting an opossum, so in the meantime, I watch cute videos of them. And this one did not disappoint! Check out this adorably pouched critter as it explores its surroundings upon being released into the wild after being rehabilitated at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The Center recently posted the video on their social media, so that we can all enjoy the tiny cutie! On the post, the Center explains:

Sometimes a wild release is over in a flash! Other times, especially with youngsters who came to us before they had left their mother's pouch, they take their time figuring out this big new world they will call home. This young Virginia Opossum took longer than usual to take off into the undergrowth, but the opportunity to see her first experience touching the soft, slightly ticklish(!) floor of her new home was neat to catch on camera.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is a "nonprofit wildlife veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility." They are one of only three such centers in Virginia that is licensed to treat threatened and endangered species. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

Enjoy!