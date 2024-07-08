Huge humanoid robot hired to repair railways (video)

West Japan Railways hired this massive new humanoid robot to handle maintenance on its infrastructure. The robot can reach up 40 feet and can easily lift 88-pound objects. Its wrists can be outfitted with a variety of attachments and grippers enabling it to hold a paintbrush, wield a chainsaw, or handle other tasks.

According to The Guardian, "Its operator sits in a cockpit on the truck, 'seeing' through the robot's eyes via cameras and operating its powerful limbs and hands remotely.

"For now, the robot's primary task will focus on trimming tree branches along rails and painting metal frames that hold cables above trains, the company said."

Welcoming the robot to the workforce, the company's president explained that such machines will help Japan deal with the labor shortage driven by an aging population.

Previously:

• Here's why we don't have robot butlers yet

• Squishy robots learn to bend, stretch and squirm on command

• Cornell researchers study 'trash barrel robots' in New York City