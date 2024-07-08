Kevin Bacon likes those degrees of separation

Kevin Bacon tried life as an average person, and it sucks.

I do not know why Kevin Bacon did this, and if he did, why he'd talk about it like this, but there you go. No one is surprised that someone wealthy and famous for a long time doesn't like living like an average Joe. He shouldn't let us all know how bad we have it, tho.

(Bacon) spoke to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Friday in which he discussed his longtime status as a highly recognizable star, and how he recently tried to see how the other half lived.

"I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise," Bacon told the outlet.

Once outfitted and incognito, he went to The Grove – one of the most visited and populous commercial centers in Los Angeles – and was thrilled to discover that "nobody recognized" him.

He was thrilled at first, to be clear, but that soon faded.

"People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a f—king coffee or whatever," Bacon observed coyly. "I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."