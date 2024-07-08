Lincoln Project shows us America's grim future if Donald Trump gets a 2nd term (video)

In case you have any question as to what a Donald Trump second term will look like, just read the GOP's Project 2025 manifesto. Or simply watch the four-minute Lincoln Project video on America's "terrible future" if Trump wins in November (see below). But, as one commenter warns, "This isn't fun to watch. It's awful. God help America."

Called "Aftermath," the video begins with Trump getting sworn in on January 20th, 2025, and then, as the narrator says, "Unfortunately, he keeps his promises."

You know the promises: arresting members of the January 6 commission, arresting Department of Justice employees, arresting Democratic governors, arresting all other political opponents, tracking women's menstrual cycles, ordering a national abortion ban, "turning millions of American-born citizens into illegal aliens overnight," mandating a Christian National curriculum for schools nationwide… And on and on it goes, with Trump running again in 2028 after claiming 2020 was an unfair election and thus doesn't count.

"If you hear all this and believe it isn't possible," the narrator says, "then ask yourself, what did you believe was impossible just eight years ago?" If only this were a trailer for a new dystopian Netflix series rather than an all-too-possible near future. (See video below.)

Donald Trump's plan for America is no secret. Beating Trump this November is the only mission. The Lincoln Project invites you to take a peek at the terrible future Donald Trump would impose on America. pic.twitter.com/XyynK48FG6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2024

