San Francisco's Dolores Street "hill bomb" moves one street over

Unsurprisingly a large police presence did not deter skateboarders from finding a way. No property was damaged. Only fun was had.

San Francisco has many small street festivals and block parties. The annual Dolores Street "hill bomb" is one. Skaters take to a steep, even-for-San-Francisco hill and just go for broke! The titular street borders a similarly named park known as a place to party, and warm summer days become a lot like a music festival. Last year, things got a little out of hand, so the city decided to throw a wet blanket on the whole shebang. I am surprised it took the skaters more than a few minutes to move locations.

San Francisco police had sternly warned they would not tolerate a "hill bomb" by Dolores Park on Saturday, and they spent much of the afternoon making sure it wouldn't happen. As evening fell, dozens of officers stood near zip-tied metal barricades blocking Dolores Street, where the thrown-together skateboarding event was expected to make its annual return. But return it did. The skaters simply moved one street over. At 6:45 p.m., a couple of riders did short, downhill runs in between police vehicles on the park's sidewalks. Then a yell rang out — "Church Street!" — and skateboarders and spectators alike streamed uphill, across the pedestrian bridge spanning the Muni tracks and onto Church. A two-hour, adrenaline-soaked block party ensued, with skilled skaters and bikers flying downhill at dizzying speeds and hundreds of spectators cheering, taking videos and wincing at the occasional wipeout. SfGate

Bonus:

Previously:

• Video: NYPD try to stop skateboard race down Broadway