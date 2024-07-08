Strange video of man with three legs

A driver stopped at a train crossing in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada and was astonished as a man stepped out of a vehicle and momentarily strolled around… on three legs.

"Then he just casually hopped back in his car and we went on our way," the driver said in the below video.

As Coast to Coast reports, "perhaps the most plausible scenario is that the 'three-legged' man was a well-crafted prank that just so happened to wind up going viral because the motorist managed to film their brief encounter with the 'wondrous' individual."

Sure, but it's more fun to think that this fellow actually has a leg up on the rest of us.