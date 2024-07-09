Today Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of The Squad gave their support for Joe Biden's bid to remain the Democratic Party's candidate in this year's presidential election—a position lately on life support after his disastrous performance debating Donald Trump. If it seemed days ago that Biden might stand aside for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket, Biden's uncompromising refusal to budge adds a destructive price tag to the challenge. And now the left has his back.

'The matter is closed,' Ocasio-Cortez said.

"I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters outside the Capitol on Monday evening. "He made clear then — and he has made clear since — that he is in this race." "The matter is closed," she continued. "He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race, and I support him." Ocasio-Cortez's statement of support comes as the party tries to find a path forward after Biden's poor debate performance sparked concerns about whether he is the best candidate to defeat former President Trump in November.

Maybe he's done for and they want to be seen as loyal before the axe falls. But it seems more likely that Biden has already made clear he will Sampson Kamala Harris if any serious effort is made to push him out, and AOC is pragmatic about quickly making the best of a dire situation.