Excited doggo zooms into lake as soon as his human asks, "Would you like to…?" (video)

A black Labrador named Shnootle is an excited doggo who is always up for an adventure. So much so, in fact, that all his human has to do is utter the words, "Would you like to…?" and he takes off like a rocket, no questions asked.

Such as in the video below, where Shnootle can't be bothered to wait for the rest of the sentence. It doesn't matter. As soon as he hears "Would you like to…?" he bolts. And the next thing we know, he's merrily splashing into and swimming across a lake.

"I don't even know why I ask," jokes the caption on his TikTok page. "The answer is always yes." (See video below, posted by shnootle.hound.)

