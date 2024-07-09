Five conspiracy theories MAGAs love to cling to

Be it their distrust of the mainstream media, their hatred of "big government," or just banding together in a warm and safe-feeling community based on disinformation and rage, MAGAs, the Make America Great Again cult followers of a convicted felon love their conspiracy theories.

MAGAs will believe anything from ivermectin to bleach injections, but some of the stories they've run away with are really unbelievable. These are some of the scariest:

QAnon

Jake Angeli. Johnny Silvercloud/shutterstock.com

Adherents of the Orange Menace seem to love Q, an imaginary government operative spilling the beans on the secret cabal of evil Satanic Democrats who rule the world and hate on Donald. Sitting around waiting for their "Storm," wherein all the evil Satanic Democrats are arrested, to be shortly followed by their laughable "The Great Awakening," the moment all humanity realizes the people reciting Gematria (Trumpian numerical garbage in garbage out code) were right all along, Q fans refuse to look at the evidence, which is piled up against them.

The "Epstein List"

Image: worthavisual/shutterstock.com

The shocking revelations and elite list of pedophiles promised by the "Epstein List" never seem to materialize. While the list contains hundreds of names of people who had interactions with Epstein, many of them very famous, many have no connection to his illegal sex ring or other crimes. While redactions can be misread, most of the information is already in the public domain, and little of it has been scandalous in the way MAGAs seem to desire.

Pizzagate

As looney as QAnon, there is "Pizzagate." The theory that high-ranking Democrats were running a child sex trafficking ring out of the basement of a DC pizza shop is just pure MAGA. Official investigations found no basis for the claims, there was no evidence of any wrongdoing and no credible sources. This type of story is exactly the solid factual basis MAGAs like to build on.

The Deep State Assassination Plot

The original floor plan of the Mar-a-lago mansion, now part of Donald Trump's Florida compound. Image: Palm Beach County

Some geniuses, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, love to repeat a bonkers tale that the Biden Administration ordered a hit on Donald. Supposedly, when the DOJ was searching Mar-A-Lago for stolen documents, Joe and Kamala wanted Donnie shot dead. While the FBI found the stolen documents, stashed with dirty laundry and other gross memorabilia, Donald was not even at his dinner club. This a fantasy Trump himself loves to repeat because he thinks busy people waste time thinking about him.

The Big Lie

Boing Boing/Midjourney

MAGAs cling to "The Big Lie," the idea that somehow Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 Presidential election. Even Trump admits he lost, but clings to the lie so desperately that he immediately attempts to backpedal. Trump lost the popular election in 2016. In 2020 Trump lost the popular election and the electoral college. Every lawsuit he tried to reverse any part of that decision failed. The only people claiming Trump won are "liars."

Previously:

• Donald Trump's MAGA army calls for violence over the internet: 'War'

• Eight facts about hemp-hating, Hitler-heiling MAGA weirdo Mary Miller

• CNN catches MAGA cultist in epic self-own over God in Constitution

• MAGA folks fail basic test, revealing they don't even know what 'America' is (video)

• Viral MAGA image suggests withering of human sentience, impossibility of negotiation