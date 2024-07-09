Helicopter showers central Pennsylvania with a "thick brown liquid"

Authorities inform Pennsylvanians that Vectobac 12AS is not a chemical but a thick brown liquid resembling chocolate milk.

That helicopter buzzing around York, Pennsylvania's creeks, and other nearby waterways is spraying a thick brown liquid like chocolate milk but absolutely is not chocolate milk. Being dispensed is Vectobac 12S, intended to kill black fly larvae and not be enjoyed by Quicky the Nestle Quik bunny.

Vectobac 12AS is not a chemical and is a thick brown liquid resembling chocolate milk. The Office of Emergency Management says Vectobac 12AS is a Bti product, which stands for Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis, and is the "only product used in Pennsylvania's waterways for black fly suppression."



You may see the helicopter in areas including York near creeks with a tail number of N651HA. It'll be flowing low near tree tops and releasing the Vectobac in predetermined locations on creeks.



The spraying began at 7 a.m. on Monday. ABC27

