Project 2025 welcomes MAGA with banners at the Milwaukee airport before convention

Last week, Dictator Trump suddenly had amnesia, saying, "I know nothing about Project 2025."

And yet, at the same time, Trump also praised the Heritage Foundation — the extreme-right think tank behind the fascist 922-page "presidential transition project" — saying he needed their "help," and that the organization is "the foundation of everything we hope to achieve." (See video below, posted by Kaira.)

Whether he's lying or simply experiencing late-onset dementia, Trump's authoritarian agenda via the Heritage Foundation is certainly no secret, as the organization just put up banners promoting Project 2025 all over the Milwaukee airport to welcome MAGA attendees ahead of next week's Republican National Convention.

Fron Meidas Touch:

Days ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, set to begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, the right-wing think tank has placed banners promoting Project 2025 at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, welcoming attendees to the event. "HERITAGE welcomes you to the RNC Convention in MIKE!" read the jumbo blue banners. … Even Trump's denial on its own does not make much sense. If Trump knows "nothing" about it, how can he disagree with what it says? If the things Project 2025 says are "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," why do so many of the Project 2025 plans mirror Trump's own Agenda 47, which is essentially Project 2025 with a Trump rebrand. Furthermore, Trump's Super PAC has been actively promoting Project 2025 in its advertisements, even branding it as "Trump's Project 2025." … As the banners at Milwaukee airport signal the Heritage Foundation's welcome to GOP convention attendees, they also serve as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of Project 2025. Despite Trump's public distancing, his ties to the initiative and reliance on its architects to advance his agenda cannot be ignored.

Here is Trump saying he "needs" the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, in order to "achieve" his extreme MAGA agenda



pic.twitter.com/Z1RkRrTibX — Kaira (@Kaira82936192) July 6, 2024

The difference between Project 2025 and Trump's usual authoritarian ravings is that Project 2025 isn't an empty threat, it's a concrete plan that will roll back your rights and put the government in your life. We've been warned. pic.twitter.com/EklvdYNxo3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 8, 2024

