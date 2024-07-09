This miniature hydroelectric dam is a work of art (also, puppies!)

On his channel Mini Construction, a YouTuber in Vietnam creates miniature (working) hydroelectric dams, miniature houses, and a scale model of the Golden Gate Bridge. I am not qualified to comment on the engineering work, but the masonry is definitely top-notch. I'm certain the supervising puppies would not allow any sub-par work to be done on their watch in any case.

If you are somehow not already impressed, the puppies are rescue puppies and he builds houses for them. This house is beautifully landscaped and includes a pond and a waterwheel. I am a little concerned about the fish.

He puts little guard rails on the top of the dams for the puppies. I can't take it.

