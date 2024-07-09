Visit the World's Largest Potato Masher in Plover, Wisconsin

I'm a sucker for a good roadside attraction, and there's something so delightfully absurd about this, the "World's Largest Potato Masher," that makes me want to put a visit to Plover, Wisconsin on my bucket list.

Last summer, the Point/Plover Metro Wire explained that the masher was installed on May 19, 2023 at the Food + Farm Exploration Center, in preparation for its then-imminent opening. The Center, which is now open to the public, provides some details about the curious culinary tool:

At 38'11" tall and 7,500 pounds, our potato masher is an iconic attraction that will welcome visitors to the exploration center. The potato masher honors the agriculture industry, growers, innovators, and consumers in a fun, unique way. See it for yourself and be sure to take a masher selfie.

Robert Ottlinger provides this clever commentary on Roadside America: "Makes for a questionable refuge in a lightning storm."

Indeed.

The Center describes its mission on its website:

The Food + Farm Exploration Center is the physical manifestation of our mission. It is a place for education, unforgettable family experiences, lots of fun, and great wholesome food. It is a tremendous resource for teachers and schools and an excellent destination for family excursions and agritourists. It is a unique way to learn about careers in agriculture. Regardless of age or background, everyone will find immersive, multi-sensory activities and exhibits that will give them a new perspective on food and production agriculture.

Now I'm hungry for some mashed potatoes!