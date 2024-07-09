White supremacists march on Nashville

Last Saturday, the Patriot Front took a break from conspiracy meetings in their mother's basements to disgust Nashville with a march.

Vowing to "reclaim America," a bunch of racists arrived in the back of Uhaul trucks, waved the traitor's Confederate flag, gave each other hearty "Seig Heils," and otherwise did what Nazis here in the United States do. Democrats and some Republicans decryed the demonstration of hatred.

"This is what we're fighting against in Tennessee," Remus said in a statement on X. "This is what we're fighting against in America. While our Republican leaders sit quietly by, we refuse to let hate-filled racists terrorize our community." Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones scolded his Republican colleagues "who continue to welcome these hate groups to our state with racist laws and rhetoric" while Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell refused to "platform hate actors." "Just because someone is exercising their First Amendment rights does not mean we must accept someone shamelessly identifying as a Nazi as just another American," he wrote on X, in part. "And in Nashville we won't." According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is one of the most visible white supremacist groups that justifies "its hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving America's identity as a 'Pan-European nation.'" The group operates within the belief that their "ancestors conquered America and bestowed it to them, and no one else." HNGN

