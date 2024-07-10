14-year-old boy at Florida lifeguard camp needs to be rescued after a shark bites his leg

A 14-year-old Florida boy at lifeguard camp needed a lifeguard rescue himself after a shark bit him on the leg.

The teen, who was learning about ocean safety at Ponce Inlet in Volusia County, accidentally dove right onto a shark on Monday. Naturally, the startled blacktip reacted by biting the boy on his right calf, only to somehow get "stuck" on the leg.

"It was, like, stuck in my leg. So I punched it," said the teen, via WFLA. He was then sent to a local hospital, where he received 17 stitches. It's not clear what shape the poor shark was in.

This is the third Volusia County shark attack in one week — but fortunately, none were life threatening.

From ABC News:

On July 4, a 21-year-old man visiting from Ohio was bitten on the foot while playing football in knee-deep water, Jenkins said. "Felt like my foot was being stabbed," the victim, Connor Baker, said. "Tried as fast as I could to just get to shore." … Then, on July 5, a 26-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, was bitten on his foot while wading in an inner tube in about 5 feet of water, Jenkins said.

