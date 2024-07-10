Can you solve the Six-Box Puzzle?

When I first came across this puzzle, it seemed impossible at first glance. After a many attempts I stumbled on the "simple" solution. This brain teaser delivers a delightful "aha!" moment when you finally crack it.
The challenge: connect the three pairs of numbered boxes within a rectangular boundary without any lines intersecting.
The puzzle's rules:
- Connect the two boxes labeled 1 with a line
- Connect the two boxes labeled 2 with another line
- Connect the two boxes labeled 3 with a third line
- The lines cannot intersect each other
- The lines must remain within the rectangular boundary
- The lines do not have to be straight
If you give up, there's no shame! Here's the solution.