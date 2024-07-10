Gray kitty freezes in terror for 40 seconds when he sees his cute reflection for the first time (video)

It's always amusing when a young kitty or pup sees its reflection in a mirror for the first time, but never have I seen a kitten looking as horrified as this one.

With ears pinned back and every strand of fur standing straight up, the terrified fluffball doesn't take his eyes off the scary "newcomer" for even a second as he nervously cries out.

And although the gray pipsqueak holds his arched, frozen stance throughout the entire 40-second video, the caption on his TikTok page assures us that he eventually warmed up to his reflection. "Don't worry, he achieved consciousness because of this, and he's doing well." (See video below, posted by ozzyandboomer.)

Via Newsweek

