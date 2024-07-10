Man had nothing to declare. Customs officers found 104 snakes in his pants

A man traveling to China from Hong Kong had nothing to declare as he entered the country. Officers, suspecting otherwise, searched him and found 104 snakes in his pants. They were "mostly small" ones, report customs officials.

"Each bag was found to contain living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colours," it added. Video released by Chinese customs shows a pair of agents peering into transparent plastic bags filled with live red, pink and white snakes. They were mostly small, but it is a large and squirmy haul of slithering reptiles for anyone to carry in their trousers.

It's not clear what purpose the man had in mind for the snakes, but China forbids bringing non-native species into the country.

Would you just look at Chinese customs officials' adorable bumble bee outfits.

Snakes. Photo: China Customs

