Police arrest man with "multiple gerbils" in his pants after pet store robbery

After a pet store was robbed in Hilliard, Ohio, police soon found a likely suspect: a man with hamsters in his pants. Matthew Pancake was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, and vandalism. Mr. Pancake's leopard-print pants, as seen in footage, were another clue. The hamsters were initially misidentified as gerbils; they were otherwise unharmed.

The bodycam video shows multiple officers surrounding Pancake as he sleeps on the bench. … As officers searched Pancake, they found four hamsters and bedding in his leopard-printed pajamas. "There's multiple gerbils in his pants," an officer can be heard saying. "Do you have any more gerbils on you?" The gerbils were later identified as hamsters. The officers took pictures of the hamsters before returning them to the store.

The footage ("multiple gerbils recovered!") is embedded below.

