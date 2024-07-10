Police Federation furious at name of new comedy cop show

A new reality TV show about police officers in training has infuriated the Police Federation of England and Wales. Here's the description of the sitcom from creators ITV:

"The government's stated policy of recruiting 20,000 new police officers in double-quick time has not come at the cost of lowering standards. Or has it?"

Beyond the premise, the Federation is infuriated at what they say is "disgusting choice of language to use for the title of a TV programme."

The show, about the training of new police recruits, is called… Piglets.

"I find it incredulous that this has passed through checks and balances at an organisation made up of people who at any time have or may need the support and assistance of the police," the Federation's acting national chair Tiffany Lynch told The Guardian.

